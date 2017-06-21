Motorcycle rider hospitalized after crash with vehicle in Brier

A male motorcycle rider is at Harborview with serious injuries after a motorcycle and vehicle collided Wednesday morning in Brier.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. The motorcycle and vehicle crashed at the intersection of Locust Way and Vine Road. The motorcycle rider was transported to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle had no significant injuries.

“He remained on-scene and cooperated with detectives for the investigation,” said Shari Ireton, spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “No additional information about the motorcycle rider, including age and hometown, is available at this time.”

Locust Way was closed in the area for several hours Wednesday morning for investigation.