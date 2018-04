A power line failure at Highway 99 and 230th Street Southwest Monday night left more than 700 people without electricity in nearby neighborhoods of Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and Esperance.

According to Snohomish County PUD spokesman Aaron Swaney, crews were arriving at the scene and restoration of power is expected in about two hours.

You can check the Snohomis County PUD outage map here for updates.