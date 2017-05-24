Modified swim schedule at MLT Rec Pavilion for Memorial Day weekend

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool will have a modified schedule during the Memorial Day weekend, with some time changes and adjusted swims from May 26 through May 29.

The schedule can be found online at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule or paper copies are available at the Recreation Pavilion.

No swimming lessons are scheduled May 26-29. On Saturday and Sunday, an early Recreation Swim has been added from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. both days. There will be a 4-5 p.m. “Happy Hour” recreation swim for $3. The pool and pavilion will be closing early both of those days.

On Monday, May 29, the Recreation Pavilion will be closed in observance of the Memorial Day Holiday.