Modified Recreation Pavilion schedule for Nov. 22-26

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion will run on a modified schedule on Nov. 22-26. This schedule is posted online at www.cityofmlt.com/DocumentCenter/Home/View/17256 or copies are available at the Recreation Pavilion.

In addition, swimming lessons are not scheduled at all during this time.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Pavilion will run on a regular schedule for drop-in classes from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Edmonds School District Swim Team will practice from 2:30-4:30 p.m. From 3-6:30 p.m., the Leisure Pool and River will be open and lap lanes will reopen from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The 5:30-6:30 p.m. deep-water fitness class will meet as usual. The building will close at 7 p.m.

The Pavilion will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving.

On Friday, Nov. 24, the pool will open at 7:30 a.m. with a leisure pool, river and lap lanes. All drop in Water Fitness classes will meet at their normal times. There will be a special recreation swim from 1:15-2:45 p.m. followed by Edmonds School District Swim Practice and a Leisure Pool/River swim from 3-4:30 p.m. The Pavilion will close at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, Nov. 25, the pool will open at 7 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. The building will close at 4:30 p.m. On Sunday, Nov. 26, the pool will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. The River Fitness class is canceled. The building will close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times click on the City’s web site at www.mltrec.com/531/Pool-Schedule.