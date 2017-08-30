Modified Rec Pavilion schedule for Labor Day weekend

The Recreation Pavilion will have a modified schedule for Labor Day weekend. The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2 and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

There will be lap swimming, water fitness, leisure pool and river swims and a recreation swim from 1:15-2:45 p.m.

There are no Swimming Lessons scheduled during the holiday. On Monday, Sept. 4, the Pavilion will be closed in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. Schedules are available online at http://www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule or in the lobby of the Recreation Pavilion.

The pool, spa, sauna and locker rooms will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Thursday, Sept. 7 while the old air sock is removed and a new one is installed. The air sock is part of the air handling system for the pavilion’s indoor swimming pool.

The Pavilion will remain open on a modified schedule: Sept. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 6 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Sept. 7 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On Sept. 8, the Fall Swim Schedule will start and will be available online at www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule or in the pavilion lobby or in the September-December Craze: www.cityofmlt.com/530/Recreation-Parks.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times click on the City’s web site at www.cityofmlt.com/526/Aquatics.