MLTPD issues warning about suspect in blue sedan approaching local women

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect or suspects in two incidents occurring during the past week.

According to a press release issued by the City of Mountlake Terrace, two girls under the age of 18 were walking in the 22000 block of 52nd Avenue West on Friday, May 26. At approximately 2:30 p.m., they noticed they were followed by an adult man driving a car. The subject passed them several times, each time turning around and driving by them slowly while staring directly at them. One of the girls tried to take a photograph of the man and he fled.

A few days later, on Tuesday, May 30 at 1:22 p.m., an adult woman standing in 21400 block of 50th Avenue West was contacted and propositioned by a man she did not know. When his advance was declined, the man allegedly became angry and threatened her.

In both incidents, the suspect vehicle was described as a light blue sedan. The suspect was described as a middle-aged male, possibly Caucasian or of Hispanic decent, with dark hair and unshaven.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Det. Sgt. Pat Lowe at 425-670-8260. If you see the light blue sedan, call 9-1-1.