MLTCF announces Neighborhood Improvement Projects, additional funding

The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation has announced the projects that will be funded in the first round of their Neighborhood Improvement Program. Perteet, Inc. an infrastructure consulting firm, has donated $1,500 to the Neighborhood Improvement Program and the Hazel Miller Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the citizens of south Snohomish County, has donated $2,500 to the program.

The Neighborhood Improvement Program is an opportunity for community members to submit funding requests for small projects to improve our neighborhoods. The following projects have been selected for funding during this round:

Little Free Library A Little Free Library will be installed near the “Sonics” outdoor basketball court at the Recreation Pavilion.



Bench at Recreation Pavilion Next to the Little Free Library by the “Sonics” court, a bench will be installed.



Little Free Pantry Little Free Pantries build on the Little Free Library concept by providing a place for community members to give and take food items. Calvary Fellowship has generously allowed the pantry to be installed on their property across the street from the Library.



Ballinger Park Community Garden A community garden will be located at Ballinger Park, being the first project to begin implementing the Ballinger Park Master Plan .



Bench at Dog Park A new bench will be installed on a concrete pad inside the dog park near the Recreation Pavilion.



Hummingbird sanctuary/bee habitat at Mountlake Terrace High School Students in the Mountlake Terrace High School Eco Club will be constructing a hummingbird sanctuary and bee pollinator garden using native plants on the High School campus.



Path at Bicentennial Park Girl Scout Troop 43752 and their leader, Brandy LeBlanc, have been extending the paved and gravel path in Bicentennial Park little by little over the past couple of years. The final piece to complete the loop is being finished on May 12.



The Mountlake Terrace Community Foundation was founded a year ago to help build and strengthen the Mountlake Terrace community. For questions about the Neighborhood Improvement Program or other MLTCF efforts, email info@MLTCF.org.