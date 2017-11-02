MLTBA raises $1,500 for MLTPD’s Community Outreach Program

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace Business Association (MLTBA) raised $1,500 for the Community Outreach Supply and Resource Program managed by the Mountlake Terrace Police Department during an event in late September.

The Community Outreach Supply and Resource Program provides bags containing supplies, food and pamphlets about local shelters, housing assistance, treatment and mental health programs for officers to distribute to those in need within the Mountlake Terrace community.

The program allows the Police Department to build relationships with those most in need in the community and strengthen their trust in the police.

The MLTBA held an event called “Crushin It for a Cause” on Sept. 21 to raise money for the program. The event was held at Brier Pizza Kitchen, located at 23631 Brier Rd., and featured a raffle, wine tastings and appetizers.

Then, on Nov. 1, the MLTBA hosted a special lunch, also at Brier Pizza Kitchen, with Police Chief Greg Wilson and Cmdr. Doug Hansen to present the $1,500 check.

Wilson and Hansen had a surprise of their own: a special plaque for the MLTBA expressing the department’s gratitude for the support of the program.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate