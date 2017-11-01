MLT Recreation and Parks launches new registration software

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks sent an announcement Wednesday that its new registration software, Dash Platform, is now live.

“Dash is a leader in recreation management software and will allow customers to view and register for classes online as well as many other features,” the announcement said. “Dash is compatible on any device and can be accessed 24 hours a day.”

To access the new registration platform, all customers must create a new account. Click the link to create your new account: https://apps.dashplatform.com/dash/index.php?Action=Auth/login&company=mountlake