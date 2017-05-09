MLT police chief to present first quarter report at May 11 city council meeting

Police Chief Greg Wilson is scheduled to present his first quarter department report during the Thursday, May 11 Mountlake Terrace City Council work/study session.

In a related police matter, the council is also set to review a proposal to allow the city to directly pay any outside law enforcement agencies who provide commissioned officers to provide police-related services to the city for seasonal/holiday events. Those agencies would then in turn pay their employee through their own payroll. Currently, those outside police officers have to become temporary City of Mountlake Terrace employees to get paid.

The council also is scheduled to review Comprehensive Plan amendments and discuss final plat approval legislation approved during the state Legislature’s 2017 session.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.