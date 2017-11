The Edmonds Daybreaker’s Rotary will welcome Imam Shaykh Abdul Ahad of the Mountlake Terrace Mosque as its guest speaker on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Ahad will provide insight to current challenges and opportunities in creating greater trust and understanding between Muslim and Christian communities.

The speaker will be during the Daybreaker’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 a.m. at Edmonds Anthony’s Beach Cafe, 456 Admiral Way.