MLT home sales dip, prices rise

After reaching a high mark for 2013 in September, home sales in Mountlake Terrace have now dipped to a low of just over 30 per month, according to the real estate website Trulia.com.

Home sales in the city have rebounded some since their post-recession lows in 2009 and 2010, but 2013 proved to be an unsteady year for residential real estate. Monthly sales totals ranged from just below 35 per month in February, June and December, to more than 60 in September.

The properties that were sold in Mountlake Terrace over the past three months did bring a slightly higher price to the sellers. The median sales price for homes in the city was $264,507 between Oct. 13, 2013 and Jan. 14, 2014, a 3.5 percent increase compared to the previous three months.

Home sales in Brier have seen little change on a monthly basis over the past five years, averaging about 10 per month. The median sales price for a home in Brier over the past three months was $325,140.