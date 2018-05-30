MLT Garden Club to plant flowers at city entry sites June 1

The Mountlake Terrace Garden Club will be planting flowers at the city entry sites this Friday, June 1, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library. The Garden Club is an all-volunteer organization passionate about beautifying their community who share their time to enhance city entry signs, parks and the library with colorful flowers.

Each spring and summer, garden club members adorn the entrances to the city by planting and caring for the beautiful flowers that welcome residents and visitors to Mountlake Terrace.

The club maintains six garden areas around the city at Firefighters Memorial Park, the Mountlake Terrace Library, Evergreen Playfield (2 sites), Ballinger Playfield and the corner of 48th Avenue West and 244th Street SW.

“The garden club volunteers have a strong desire to make our city a better place for our residents, visitors, and business owners,” said Bonnie Mercer, club president.

The garden club is in need of new members who would like to join them in their effort to adorn the city with colorful flowers. No specials skills or experience is necessary to become a part of the team. The club is also looking for a new leader as Bonnie Mercer will be retiring after this year.

Those interested can give just a couple of hours one time or multiple hours during the growing season. This is an opportunity to teach gardening skills to other volunteers or learn from experienced gardeners.

Check out the Mountlake Terrace Garden Club Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MLTGardenClub/.

For more information on volunteer opportunities in Mountlake Terrace, call Parks and Facilities Superintendent Ken Courtmanch at 425-776-1811, visit the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com or contact Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or [email protected].