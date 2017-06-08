MLT Dance Academy to present ’20th Century Music’ performance Saturday

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy is presenting “20th Century Music,” a year-end dance recital, Saturday, June 10. The first show begins at 11 a.m.and the second at 4:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

Journey through music of the 20th Century starting with the famous Charleston, and continue through each decade, ending with some of our favorite current dance music. Nostalgic costumes and popular music are prepared to showcase what the students have learned and keep the audience entertained.

Dancers of all ages are performing a variety of styles including ballet, hip hop, tap, jazz, swing and flamenco. The performers are part of our great community of dancers at the Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy. This is a family friendly two-hour event with an intermission.

Tickets cost $12 and will be available one hour before each show at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater.

For more information, please contact Dance Programmer Chloe Davenport at 425-640-3107.