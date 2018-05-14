MLT City Council to view proposed Comprehensive Plan docket during work/study session Wednesday

The Mountlake Terrace City Council’s work/study session is a day early this week — Wednesday, May 16. The council is set to review the following items:

– Amendments to Mountlake Terrace Municipal Code relating to sight area triangle — related to specific dimensions at both public street and driveway-roadway intersections that are to remain unobstructed so that potential traffic conflicts can be seen.

– Proposed Final Comprehensive Plan Docket for 2018, as of May 11.

– Update from SCJ Alliance on Economic Vitality and Town Center Subarea Planning.

– Review of 2018 City Salary Schedule.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.