The Mountlake Terrace City Council will consider the following items at its Thursday, May 3 work/study session:

– Review of Low Impact Development (LID) Ordinance updates

– Review of Critical Areas Regulations

– Review of Comprehensive Plan Amendment Process and 2018 Preliminary Docket

– Quarterly discussion and update of City Council goals

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.