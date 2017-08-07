MLT City Council OKs resolution supporting proposition for new civic campus

After two citizens spoke in favor of the measure and no one testified in opposition, the Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Monday, Aug. 6 meeting unanimously approved a resolution supporting the city’s Proposition No. 1 for a new civic campus, which will appear on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.

The vote following the public hearing was 6-0, with Mayor Jerry Smith absent.

If approved by voters, the proposition would authorize the city to issue bonds to build a new city hall and police station expansion, at a cost of $12.5 million.

“I’m very pleased with the direction the council is going,” said Linda Rogers, who chaired the Mountlake Terrace City Hall Advisory Committee that earlier this year studied possible city hall proposals. Rogers recommended that those working to promote the measure make a special effort to reach out to newer Mountlake Terrace residents and educate them about the issues. “They don’t know the history,” Rogers said. “So we want to make sure they are able to make a fully informed decision when they vote.”

“I think we’re running the right approach,” added Mountlake Terrace resident Don Enochs, who is chair of the Pro Statement Committee, adding that the committee is about 90 percent finished writing the pro statement that will appear on the November ballot.

The City of Mountlake Terrace has been renting its City Hall space at the Redstone building off 220th Street Southwest for years — at a cost of $40,000 per month — following a roof collapse in 2008 that made the old City Hall unsafe for employees. Three previous ballot measures — one for $37.5 million in 2010 and two more for $25 million in 2012 and 2013 — failed to reach the required 60 percent to pass a capital bond measure.

Also during Monday’s meeting, City Manager Scott Hugill in his report to the council noted that the city’s public works staff has been focused on water service repairs as there has been a rise in water service leaks. Crews have also been working on maintaining right-of-way vegetation and cleaning the sewer mains

In addition, the council as part of its consent agenda approved the following items:

– A PUD interlocal agreement for undergrounding of utilities on Main Street.

– A contract with Dash Platform for recreation management software services.

– A one-year extension of an interlocal agreement with the Edmonds School District for the city’s use of Terrace Park Elementary and the school district’s use of the Recreation Pavilion pool and racquetball courts.