MLT City Council honors Eagle Scout candidates for park projects

One of many requirements for becoming an Eagle Scout is to complete projects that benefit the entire community. Eagle Scout candidates Peter Barnes and Zachary Bush did just that, and were recognized by the Mountlake Terrace City Council for their efforts Monday night.

Barnes’ project was at Evergreen Playfield, 22289 56th Ave. W., and was an extension of an existing project started by another Eagle Scout candidate, Dustyn Stelter, a year ago. Barnes, installed a 115 feet of construction blocks for a playfield retaining wall, replacing old railroad ties that had rotted out.

Bush worked on a project at Bicentennial Park, extending by 100 feet a trail that has been a favorite project for other scouts as well.

Both scouts received certificates of appreciation, signed by Mayor Jerry Smith.

Also at its Monday night business meeting, the council:

— Heard an update on the City Hall project. The nine-member advisory committee is scheduled to meet May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 220. The next community meeting will be May 10 at Cedar Way Elementary. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m.

— Approved an amended Tour de Terrace Agreement to allow extra duty police officers from other jurisdictions.