MLT City Council to hold public hearing Sept. 5 on tree preservation regulations

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will hold public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5 on the city’s plan to reinstate tree preservation, protection and replacement regulations formerly in city code, which were deleted during a process to adopt new stormwater low impact development (LID) rules in late 2016.

The public hearing during the council meeting — being held on Tuesday rather than Monday due to the Labor Day holiday — follows a city Planning Board public hearing that occurred Aug. 29.

Other items on the Sept. 5 council agenda include a proclamation for Constitution Week 2017 (Sept. 17-23) and a review of the city’s six-year financial forecast.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.