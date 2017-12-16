MLT City Council to hold public hearing on Comp Plan, consider police agreement with Woodway

In the last meeting before a holiday break, the Mountlake Terrace City Council Monday, Dec. 18 will hold a public hearing on the proposed adoption of the city’s Comprehensive Plan and related zoning map amendments.

The council is also set to approve an interlocal agreement to provide police services for the Town of Woodway. This item is on the consent calendar — meaning there will be no discussion unless a councilmember pulls it over to the regular agenda.

The meeting also includes the introduction of code enforcement officer Mike Padgett and the swearing in of new police officer Jesse Wright.

The council has numerous other items scheduled for approval as part of its consent calendar, including:

– Two professional services agreements with The Johnston Group: one for the Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed and the other for 2018 federal lobbying services.

– A Verdant Health Commission Drowning Prevention Program Grant

– An Oxford Engineering Professional Services Agreement related to additional work required for the Main Street Project.

– Adoption of the city’s 2018 Legislative Agenda

– Adoption of an amendment to the Gateway development agreement that clarifies that all three buildings qualify for the property tax abatement program.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 at interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd Floor. You can see the complete agenda here.