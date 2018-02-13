MLT City Council to focus on planning, economic development at Feb. 15 meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its Thursday, Feb. 15 work/study session is scheduled to roll up its sleeves and begin work on issues related to planning, economic development, and an update of the Town Center Plan.

As part of that work, the council will hear the citizens Planning Commission’s 2017 annual report and will also discuss — in a joint meeting — the commission’s 2018 work plan.

In addition, the council will continue to review a proposal to create a separate residential zoning district for the transitional use areas — involving townhomes and parking lot development — that is currently permitted in a narrow band of lots abutting the Town Center zoning district. A vote is scheduled on that issue at the council’s business meeting next Tuesday, Feb. 20 (a date later than usual due to the President’s Day holiday).

Also on the council agenda are reviews of resolutions to authorize the city manager to execute agreements for undergrounding franchise utilities for Main Street; and to establish a Town Center Task Force.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in interim Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete meeting agenda here.