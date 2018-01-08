MLT City Council to discuss Tamblyn Townhomes subdivision, draft water plan Jan.. 11

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meet at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Jan. 11 for a work/study session, with the following on the agenda:
– Review of Tamblyn Townhomes Preliminary Fee Simple Unit Lot
Subdivision
– Review of Draft Water Comprehensive Plan
– Discussion of city council retreat dates
– Review city council meeting schedule and Snohomish County Cities meeting schedule
– Review of Lodging Tax Advisory Committee 2018 funding recommendation
– Review of SCJ Alliance contract for Economic Development Implementation Plan
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Interim City Hall Council Chambers, 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 220.