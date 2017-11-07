MLT and Brier election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

10
0

Here are the results for Snohomish County Council District 4; Brier Mayor and City Council; Mountlake Terrace City Council; Mountlake Terrace Proposition 1 for a new Civic Campus; Public Hospital No. 2 Commissioners; Fire District and Edmonds School Board — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

County Council- District 4
152/152 100.00%
Under Votes 575
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 8,238 62.90%
Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party) 4,826 36.85%
Write-In (if any) 34 0.26%
Total 13,098 100.00%
City of Brier Mayor
8/8 100.00%
Under Votes 116
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Bob Colinas 594 95.50%
Write-In (if any) 28 4.50%
Total 622 100.00%
City of Brier Council Position 1
8/8 100.00%
Under Votes 144
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Bob Thorpe 579 97.47%
Write-In (if any) 15 2.53%
Total 594 100.00%
City of Brier Council Position 2
8/8 100.00%
Under Votes 71
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
Kevin Davis 173 26.02%
Martin Krienke 487 73.23%
Write-In (if any) 5 0.75%
Total 665 100.00%
City of Brier Council Position 3
8/8 100.00%
Under Votes 162
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Mike Gallagher 560 97.22%
Write-In (if any) 16 2.78%
Total 576 100.00%
City of Brier Council-At-Large
8/8 100.00%
Under Votes 154
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
John Joplin 570 97.60%
Write-In (if any) 14 2.40%
Total 584 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 141
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Rick Ryan 1,263 66.65%
Stephen Barnes 630 33.25%
Write-In (if any) 2 0.11%
Total 1,895 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 143
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Margaret Loiseau 827 43.69%
Jerry E. Smith 1,064 56.21%
Write-In (if any) 2 0.11%
Total 1,893 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 410
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Douglas B. McCardle 1,581 97.23%
Write-In (if any) 45 2.77%
Total 1,626 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 124
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 1,107 57.90%
Seaun Richards 800 41.84%
Write-In (if any) 5 0.26%
Total 1,912 100.00%
City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
19/19 100.00%
Under Votes 56
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
YES 1,328 67.07%
NO 652 32.93%
Total 1,980 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2145
Over Votes 4
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22%
Mitchell Below 6,489 43.49%
Write-In (if any) 43 0.29%
Total 14,921 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 2116
Over Votes 10
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69%
Cathy Baylor 6,110 40.89%
Write-In (if any) 63 0.42%
Total 14,944 100.00%
Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 910
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 4,798 49.29%
Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35%
Write-In (if any) 35 0.36%
Total 9,734 100.00%
Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
180/180 100.00%
Under Votes 5321
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Deana Knutsen 12,702 97.23%
Write-In (if any) 362 2.77%
Total 13,064 100.00%
Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4
180/180 100.00%
Under Votes 4216
Over Votes 0
Vote Count Percent
Karianna Wilson 14,006 98.85%
Write-In (if any) 163 1.15%
Total 14,169 100.00%

 

