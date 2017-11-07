MLT and Brier election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

Here are the results for Snohomish County Council District 4; Brier Mayor and City Council; Mountlake Terrace City Council; Mountlake Terrace Proposition 1 for a new Civic Campus; Public Hospital No. 2 Commissioners; Fire District and Edmonds School Board — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
|County Council- District 4
|152/152 100.00%
|Under Votes
|575
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party)
|8,238
|62.90%
|Marcus Barton (Prefers Republican Party)
|4,826
|36.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|34
|0.26%
|Total
|13,098
|100.00%
|City of Brier Mayor
|8/8 100.00%
|Under Votes
|116
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Bob Colinas
|594
|95.50%
|Write-In (if any)
|28
|4.50%
|Total
|622
|100.00%
| City of Brier Council Position 1
|8/8 100.00%
|Under Votes
|144
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Bob Thorpe
|579
|97.47%
|Write-In (if any)
|15
|2.53%
|Total
|594
|100.00%
| City of Brier Council Position 2
|8/8 100.00%
|Under Votes
|71
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kevin Davis
|173
|26.02%
|Martin Krienke
|487
|73.23%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.75%
|Total
|665
|100.00%
| City of Brier Council Position 3
|8/8 100.00%
|Under Votes
|162
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Mike Gallagher
|560
|97.22%
|Write-In (if any)
|16
|2.78%
|Total
|576
|100.00%
| City of Brier Council-At-Large
|8/8 100.00%
|Under Votes
|154
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|John Joplin
|570
|97.60%
|Write-In (if any)
|14
|2.40%
|Total
|584
|100.00%
|City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|141
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rick Ryan
|1,263
|66.65%
|Stephen Barnes
|630
|33.25%
|Write-In (if any)
|2
|0.11%
|Total
|1,895
|100.00%
| City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|143
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Margaret Loiseau
|827
|43.69%
|Jerry E. Smith
|1,064
|56.21%
|Write-In (if any)
|2
|0.11%
|Total
|1,893
|100.00%
| City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|410
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Douglas B. McCardle
|1,581
|97.23%
|Write-In (if any)
|45
|2.77%
|Total
|1,626
|100.00%
| City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|124
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Kyoko Matsumoto Wright
|1,107
|57.90%
|Seaun Richards
|800
|41.84%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.26%
|Total
|1,912
|100.00%
| City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds
|19/19 100.00%
|Under Votes
|56
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|YES
|1,328
|67.07%
|NO
|652
|32.93%
|Total
|1,980
|100.00%
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2145
|
|Over Votes
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|8,389
|56.22%
|Mitchell Below
|6,489
|43.49%
|Write-In (if any)
|43
|0.29%
|Total
|14,921
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2116
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|8,771
|58.69%
|Cathy Baylor
|6,110
|40.89%
|Write-In (if any)
|63
|0.42%
|Total
|14,944
|100.00%
| Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|910
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|4,798
|49.29%
|Michael Ellis
|4,901
|50.35%
|Write-In (if any)
|35
|0.36%
|Total
|9,734
|100.00%
|Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1
|180/180 100.00%
|Under Votes
|5321
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deana Knutsen
|12,702
|97.23%
|Write-In (if any)
|362
|2.77%
|Total
|13,064
|100.00%
| Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4
|180/180 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4216
|
|Over Votes
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Karianna Wilson
|14,006
|98.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|163
|1.15%
|Total
|14,169
|100.00%
