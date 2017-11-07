MLT and Brier election results, as of 8 p.m. Tuesday

Here are the results for Snohomish County Council District 4; Brier Mayor and City Council; Mountlake Terrace City Council; Mountlake Terrace Proposition 1 for a new Civic Campus; Public Hospital No. 2 Commissioners; Fire District and Edmonds School Board — as reported on the Snohomish County Elections website as of Tuesday night, Nov. 7. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

County Council- District 4 152/152 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Terry Ryan (Prefers Democratic Party) 8,238 62.90% Total 13,098 100.00%

City of Brier Mayor 8/8 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Bob Colinas 594 95.50% Total 622 100.00%

City of Brier Council Position 1 8/8 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Bob Thorpe 579 97.47% Total 594 100.00%

City of Brier Council Position 2 8/8 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Martin Krienke 487 73.23% Total 665 100.00%

City of Brier Council Position 3 8/8 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Mike Gallagher 560 97.22% Total 576 100.00%

City of Brier Council-At-Large 8/8 100.00%

Vote Count Percent John Joplin 570 97.60% Total 584 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 1 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Rick Ryan 1,263 66.65% Total 1,895 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 2 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Jerry E. Smith 1,064 56.21% Total 1,893 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 3 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Douglas B. McCardle 1,581 97.23% Total 1,626 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Council Position 4 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Kyoko Matsumoto Wright 1,107 57.90% Total 1,912 100.00%

City of Mountlake Terrace Proposition No. 1 – Civic Campus Bonds 19/19 100.00%

Vote Count Percent YES 1,328 67.07% Total 1,980 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22% Total 14,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69% Total 14,944 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35% Total 9,734 100.00%

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 1 180/180 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deana Knutsen 12,702 97.23% Total 13,064 100.00%

Hospital District 2 Commissioner Position 4 180/180 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Karianna Wilson 14,006 98.85% Total 14,169 100.00%