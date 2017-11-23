MLT Arts Advisory Commission welcomes Terry Morton Photography Exhibit at library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Terry Morton Photography Exhibit for the month of December at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

As a child, Terry Morton loved to draw and dance. As a teen, she enjoyed painting and playing the trumpet. In her 20’s, she was drawn to photography. Her interest in photography stems from the amazing opportunities she had to view shows at the Smithsonian and NYC museums growing up in Maryland.

“These photographic exhibits told stories of love, loss, poverty, social justice, community, joy, hope, fear and of distant lands and fascinating cultures,” she said.

While travelling in Tokyo, Japan, Morton purchased the most amazing camera. When she started taking photos, she realized that she really enjoyed seeing the world through a viewfinder. She took pictures for ten years using the same aesthetic she used since design school: Organized Chaos.

Her main inspiration comes from the likes of Pollock, Miro, and Kandinsky. Morton tends to be abstract and embrace focusing on subjects at the macro level.

Morton decided to have an exhibit of her work to raise funds for a local non-profit. She showed about 60 framed works and over 1,000 photo cards.

It was on that day that she became a professional “photographer. Since then, she has entered and won several contests and has had the honor to be included in many juried shows in the greater Seattle area including Arts of the Terrace.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Dec. 30 at the Mountlake Terrace Library during the library’s normal hours.