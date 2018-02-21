‘Mindfulness in the Classroom’ program at Shoreline CC Feb. 22

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Larry Fuell, will present a program, “Mindfulness in the Classroom” Thursday, Feb. 22, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. The presenter is Professor Carol (Mimi) Harvey, Communication Studies, in Shoreline CC’s 9000 Building, Room 9208.

The program “should be of interest to educators and anyone interested in cross-cultural communication,” Fuell said.

The program is open to the public and free but registration is requested by clicking here. There is a $4 fee for parking on campus in the daytime.