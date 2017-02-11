Mental health advocate Kevin Breel to keynote Verdant conference lunch Feb. 27

Writer, comedian and mental health advocate Kevin Breel will be the lunch keynote speaker at the Second Annual Healthier Community Conference sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

As a teenager, Breel almost took his own life. He began touring as comedian and has shared the stage with entertainers, athletes, and thought leaders. His TED talk, “Confessions of a Depressed Comic,” now it stands as one of the most watched TED talks ever.

As a writer, Breel has contributed to The Huffington Post and his book, “Boy Meets Depression,” has received rave reviews from NPR and Forbes. He is also one of the spokespeople for the Bell LET’S TALK Campaign; an initiative started by Bell Media, which has raised over $70 million for mental health services and has been called the most influential social media campaign of all time.

The breakfast keynote speaker is Anthony Iton, MD, JD, MPH from The California Endowment, where he serves as the Senior Vice President for Healthy Communities. Iton will explain why your ZIP code is more important than your genetics for your health, provide examples of how this is evident, and share success stories from communities around the nation where they are directly addressing health disparities.

During the Verdant Healthier Community Conference, participants can choose four of 12 breakout sessions that will cover topics in three interest tracks. Throughout the day, the focus will be on practical education and empowering individuals and organizations to make positive changes to live the healthiest lives possible.

The conference runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. All attendees will receive a healthy breakfast and lunch. The registration fee is $69 per person. Space is limited, so register early. Scholarships are available. To register or read more about the conference, visit www.verdanthealth.org.