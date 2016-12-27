Menorah lighting ceremony marks third day of Hanukkah

A group of about 75 people braved cold temperatures and rain Sunday night to observe the third day of Hanukkah during the Fifth Annual Menorah Lighting ceremony at Lynnwood City Hall.

Attendees sang songs such as “Chanukah, Oh Chanukah,” and “I Have a Little Dreidel.”

Speakers included Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith and Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis. A fire show performance followed.

This year, Hanukkah started on Dec. 24. It is the annual Jewish Festival of Lights, lasting eight days. Each night, a candle is lit on the Menorah, representing the eight nights that a very limited amount of oil lasted miraculously for the Jewish people in fighting the Greek army in 165 BC.

People also celebrate by exchanging gifts, playing with dreidels, singing traditional Hanukkah songs, and eating jelly-filled donuts, latkes (potato cakes), and chocolate gelt (coins).

This is the first time since 1978 that Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same weekend. That won’t happen again until 2027.

The Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County sponsored the event.

— Story and photos by David Carlos