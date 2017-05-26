Memorial service this Saturday for MTHS alum who died in a hiking accident last week

A memorial service for a Mountlake Terrace High School alum who died in a hiking accident on May 19 will be held this Saturday, May 27.

According to The Hawkeye, 21-year-old Andrew Shehata graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School in 2014. He died in while hiking off of Highway 2 near Index.

The Shehata family has invited those who were close to Andrew or want to share their support to attend.

According to information provided by his family and posted on the Mountlake Terrace High School Facebook page, Shehata was born in Seattle on March 2, 1996. While at MTHS, he was involved in Vocal Dynamics Jazz Choir and Key Club. After graduating, he went on to the University of Washington at Bothell, where he was majoring in Media and Communications.

The post continues:

He was a most beloved son and brother with a caring and creative soul. Andy brightened the lives of countless of people throughout his time on earth by offering a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, or a joke to make you smile when you most needed it. Andy’s younger sister Alexandra (Zanny) wants everyone to know that Andy is the best big brother in the world.

Andy was extremely close to his family, and enjoyed playing guitar, working out, listening to music, outdoor activities, traveling, and spending time with his family, friends, and beloved long-time girlfriend Kayleen Turner.

Andy is survived by his father and mother, Ehab and Jaime Shehata, and his younger sister Zanny. We will miss him beyond words, but know that God was ready to make Andy the angel in heaven that he was on earth and that he is watching over us now from a better place.

The Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 27 begins at noon and will be held at St. Mary’s Coptic Orothodox Church, 4110 204th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Real Change, an organization that was important to Andy due to his work on a writing project he participated in through his UWB journalism class.