Melody Hill houses torn down to make way for Lynnwood Link light rail

1 of 2

Light rail won’t be up and running through Mountlake Terrace until 2024, but Sound Transit has already started changing the landscape of the city as the agency has begun razing houses in the way of its Lynnwood Link light rail line.

Work crews have torn down three Melody Hill houses in the 22200 block of 62nd Avenue West and will return to the site to raze two more homes once city permits are extended. Current demolition permits expire on Nov. 26 and need to be extended to finish removal of driveways and to begin the work of bulldozing the two additional houses.

County records show that Sound Transit paid between $300,000 and $330,000 each for four of the five parcels, with the fifth parcel purchased at a yet-to-be-disclosed price.

The five parcels of land along the east side of 62nd Avenue West border the southbound lanes of I-5 and will be used for a portion of the light rail line that Sound Transit will build north from the Northgate Mall in Seattle to the Lynnwood Transit Center. Current design plans show light rail running at ground level through the site before becoming elevated as it crosses over 220th Street SW.

Construction of the 8.5 mile Lynnwood Link could begin sometime next year.

The Lynnwood Link of Sound Transit light rail was approved by regional voters in 2008 at a projected cost of $2.4 billion dollars. After originally announcing that the line would open in December 2023, Sound Transit officials have modified the cost of the line to $2.9 billion with an opening sometime during the summer of 2024.

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski