Melissa Hansen exhibit now on display at Mountlake Terrace library

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Melissa Hansen painting and photography exhibit for the month of July at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

A native of Seattle, Melissa Hansen has worked as a social worker in the field of child welfare for the past 25 years. She loves traveling to far-flung parts of the world where she enjoys volunteering, taking photographs and seeking inspiration for her paintings.

Throughout her travels, Hansen says she is amazed by the warmth, kindness and extraordinary generosity of the people she has met along her way.

Hansen believes her social work background plays an important role in her photography as she seeks to chronicle the world with an honest yet compassionate lens. Her work is a combination of character studies and landscape photographs.

A couple years ago, she and friend took a painting class that turned into another outlet for her creative energy.

She has participated in a number juried art shows and exhibits throughout the Northwest including the most recent Arts of the Terrace. Hansen’s work earned 3rd Place in the Edmonds Art Festival Juried Art Show in 2014, as well as an Honorable Mention in the Department of Social Health Services art contest.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through July 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.