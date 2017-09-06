Medical examiner releases identity of 26-year-old woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Friday

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner has released the identity and cause of death of a 26-year-old woman killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Mountlake Terrace.

The decedent is Staci L. Laugle of Shoreline. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner ruled her cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries, and manner of death as an accident.

The driver, 26-year-old Michael Spieker of Mountlake Terrace, appeared in court on Tuesday. He is now being held in the Snohomish County Jail on $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Spieker initially told police he had been texting while driving when he lost control of his vehicle in the 22100 block of 48th Avenue West at 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. He also told officers he had had three or four drinks before driving, though he consumed the last drink over one hour before he started driving.

However, court documents also report two witnesses saw Spieker’s vehicle accelerate and pass another vehicle driving along 48th Avenue West before he lost control.

The vehicle also caught fire after the crash. Laugle was declared dead at the scene. Spieker was taken to Swedish Edmonds to be checked out before being booked into the Snohomish County Jail on vehicular homicide charges.