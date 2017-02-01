Medical examiner identifies MLT man as man shot and killed by Lynnwood officer

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man involved in an officer involved shooting on Jan. 30 as 36 year-old Jeremy Dowell of Mountlake Terrace. The shooting happened on Highway 99 just north of 196 Street Southwest.

The incident began when Dowell became agitated inside a carpet store there, pulled a knife and then ran outside, according to SMART spokesman Aaron Snell with the Everett Police Department. Dowell ran in and out of traffic on Highway 99 before coming at officers with the knife. Several shots were fired and Dowell was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) continue investigating and are looking to talk with witnesses who heard or saw the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 425-388-3845.