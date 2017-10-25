Medical Examiner confirms identity, cause of death of Lynnwood 6-year-old

On Wednesday, the Snohomish County Medical Examiner finished its examination of a deceased 6-year-old boy found in a dumpster in the 15000 block of 44th Avenue West in Lynnwood on Oct. 17.

The medical examiner confirmed the boy is Dayvid Pakko, who attended Beverly Elementary School in Lynnwood. His cause of death is listed as drowning and the manner of death is homicide.

The boy’s uncle, 19-year-old Andrew Henckel, was taken into custody on Oct. 18. According to court documents, Henckel told investigators he filled a bathtub with water and held the boy under for 30 seconds before leaving him face down in the water for six minutes. He told detectives he later placed the body in a nearby dumpster.

Henckel is now being held on $1 million bail. According to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s office, a complaint was filed into Everett District Court charging him with first degree murder. The felony dismissal date is Nov. 3 – which means prosecutors will need to charge him into Superior Court by that date. No other court dates are scheduled at this time.