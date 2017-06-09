Median home prices reach new heights throughout central Puget Sound

For the first time since before the recession, the entire central Puget Sound region — from Pierce to Snohomish and Kitsap counties — has set records for median home prices, according to our online news partner The Seattle Times. And Seattle, which has been setting records every month, is on the verge of a once-unthinkable milestone: $1 million for the typical house across the entire area around Capitol Hill and northeast of downtown.

Monthly home-sales data released Tuesday show just how little escape there is for people priced out of the costly Seattle and Eastside markets. Pierce County’s median house cost topped $300,000 for the first time, while Kitsap County, which has similar home prices, surpassed its old bubble peak from 2007. And Snohomish County’s typical house is nearing half a million dollars.

Single-family home prices were up 15.4 percent in Snohomish County — a big number, yet down a bit from the increases seen in April. The county set a record in May for the median house sale: $450,000 in Snohomish. The numbers were above average in southwest Snohomish County, which includes Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Brier. The median house sold for $534,990, a 19-percent increase over the year.

