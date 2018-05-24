Meadowdale’s Johnson, Lynnwood’s Douglas top recipients at 2018 ESD Scholar-Athlete Banquet

Meadowdale High School’s Matthew Johnson and Lynnwood’s Abby Douglas were chosen as the top scholarship recipients during the 17th annual Scholar-Athlete and Coach/Community Recognition Banquet Wednesday night at Edmonds-Woodway High School. The event honored 17 of the Edmonds School District’s top scholar-athletes, as well as coaches and community members from the district’s four high schools that have interscholastic sports programs.

Johnson was awarded $3,500, while Douglas received a $3,000 award.

Johnson, who participated in football, basketball and track and field in his time as a Maverick, was captain for the football team and track and field during his senior year. He also excels in music, having played bass in the orchestra and also served as an ASB Senator for two years. Completing over 100 hours of community service, highlighted by volunteer work at area homeless shelters, Johnsone will graduate with a 3.8 GPA. He will attend Chapman University in Orange County, Calif., where he will study business communications with an emphasis in marketing.

Johnson was “described by his coaches as a caring young man who sees the impact his actions can have on someone else’s life,” said the evening’s master of ceremonies, Steve Willits.

Douglas earned nine varsity letters in her four years as a Lynnwood Royal, where she was a member of the volleyball, basketball and golf teams. She served as captain her senior year for volleyball and basketball, and all four years on the golf team. She made four trips to the state Ttournament as a member of the Lady Royals basketball team that brought home a trophy every year, including a state championship in 2015, and qualified for state her junior year in golf. In addition to athletics, Douglas is a member of Junior Achievement and DECA, compiled many hours of community service highlighted by her volunteer work with the American Cancer Society, all while managing a challenging AP class schedule. She will graduate with a 4.0 GPA and head to Spokane in the fall to attend Whitworth College, where she will double major in accounting and business and participate on their women’s golf team.

“Whether it be First Team All-Wesco honors, Athlete of the Month, or 12th grade Student of the Month for the District, she has earned them all with her dedication and self-discipline,” Willits said.

All 17 scholar-athletes in attendance not only had significant accomplishments in their particular arena of competition, but were also tremendous students in the classroom as well as active community members with significant contributions through volunteer services. The event also highlighted one coach and one community member from each of the four schools.

The evening marked a milestone for this event. Now in it’s 17th year, the total amount of scholarship money that has been awarded eclipsed $500,000, distributed to more than 300 scholar-athletes.

Also awarded Wednesday night was the 2018 Athletic Director Award, which was announced and presented by District Athletic Director Julie Stroncek. The award went to Geoff Bennett. Bennett has served as the Assistant Principal at Edmonds-Woodway High School since 1998 and prior to that he was a teacher and coach at Everett High School for 23 years. A graduate of Edmonds High School, Geoff was recognized for his dedication to making sure students were involved in activities, be that an organized sports team, intramural basketball or soccer, or a ping pong club, often giving up hours of his own time, before school, at lunch and after school, contributing to the success and student life of thousands of high school students. This year marks Bennett’s 43 year in public education and it will be his last as he is slated to retire at the end of this school year.

Following are the other award recipients by school.

Edmonds-Woodway High School



Athletes

Yukino Parle: Cross Country and Track and Field. 3.64 GPA. Attending Boise State in the fall, where she will compete on the cross country and track teams while working toward a degree in exercise science.

Hannah Hicks: Soccer and Track and Field. 3.56 GPA. Attending Montana State in the fall where she hopes to continue jumping for the Bobcats track team while earning a degree in medical laboratory sciences.

Tyler McAtee: Football and Track and Field. 3.91 GPA. Attending the University of Washington in the fall in the UW’s Civil & Structural Engineering program and will walk on for track and field.

Sailhou Fatty: Football and Wrestling. 3.44 GPA. Attending the University of Washington, majoring in information systems.

Coach

Robert Brown, Boys Basketball. Athletic director Angie McGuire praised Brown for his constant dedication to his players whether they had played for him for four years or five minutes, as well as his belief in them, holding them to a high standard on the court and in the classroom.

Community Member

Emily Crum. Crum has been the school’s booster club president for the past two years. She was credited by McGuire for her dedication to the entire athletic program, and her enthusiastic promotion of the program through their spirit gear.

Mountlake Terrace High School



Athletes

Jake Peters: Tennis. 3.5 GPA. Attending the University of Portland to study mechanical engineering

Jasmine Zenk: Basketball and Softball. 3.84 GPA. Attending Concordia University in Portland to study nursing.

Kendall Yackley: Cross Country, Basketball, and Baseball. 3.985 GPA. Headed to Jamestown University, studying physical education.

Hannah Gibson: Cheerleading. 3.8 GPA. Attending Gonzaga University to study biology/pre-med with a goal of becoming a pediatric neurologist.

Coach

Clint Rankin, Track and Field: Kim Stewart, the Mountlake Terrace Athletic Director, portrayed Rankin as the epitome of dedication, reliability and sacrifice, noting that Rankin has traveled for the past 13 years during track season from Boeing in Renton to Mountlake Terrace for practice, and then back every day.

Community Member

Al Shannon: Stewart spoke about the positive impact that Shannon has had on the basketball programs at Mountlake Terrace High School through his dedication to running the feeder programs for the past seven years as well as becoming the junior varsity boys coach. One highlight of his work with the feeder program was his efforts to include young girls in the program.

Lynnwood High School



Athletes

Michael Kilgore: Cross Country and Soccer. 3.5 GPA. Attending Washington State University to study computer science.

Brayam Juarez-Ramirez: Cross Country, Wrestling, One year of track and three years of soccer. 3.448 GPA. He plans on studying at Everett Community College this fall, before transferring to a four-year school with hopes of becoming a physical education teacher.

Brooke Thompson: Cheerleading. 3.969 GPA. Going to Boise State University to major in business.

Meghan Spears: Athletic Trainer and Volleyball. 3.95 GPA. Headed to Washington State University to study athletic training.

Coach

Stephanie Tastad, Cross Country and Track and Field: Having coached the cross country team at Lynnwood for the past five years, The Lynnwood alum took over the track and field team from the legendary Duane Lewis, to become just the second track coach in Lynnwood High School history.

Community Member

Shannon Bjornson: Bjornson has been the Lynnwood Booster Club President for the past two years. Athletic Director Rob McMains said he appreciated her no-nonsense approach to the booster club and its support of Lynnwood athletics and her dedication to supporting all of the students at Lynnwood High School.

Meadowdale High School

Athletes

Kiara Dailer: Cross Country and Track and field. 3.8 GPA. Attending Western Washington University to study marine biology.

Will Schafer: Football, Basketball and Baseball. 4.0 GPA. Going to California Polytechnic State University studying mechanical engineering.

Kendyl Anderson: Cheerleading. 3.86 GPA. Attending the nursing program at Gonzaga University in Spokane in the fall.

Coach

Allen Paves, baseball. Athletic Director Beth Marriott relayed praise from Head Coach Bill Hummel, who spoke of Paves’ ability to coach any skill at any position and make it relatable to young players. His dedication to the Mavs baseball team was crucial to their 3A South Championship and deep run into the district playoffs, Marriott said.

Community Member

David Harvey: Harvey spent two years as president of the Mavericks athletic Booster Club. Marriott praised Harvey for his dedication to the program and his superior fundraising abilities.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams