McMurray, Kilgore take early lead in Edmonds School Board races, plus FD1 results

Early election results released Tuesday evening show incumbent Ann McMurray and Deborah Kilgore leading two Edmonds School District Director races.

McMurray, who was first elected to the Edmonds School Board in 2005, has 56.22 percent of 14,921 votes. Her challenger, Mitchell Below, has 43.49 percent of votes.

“I’m pleased with the preliminary results and looking forward to seeing what the final counts are,” McMurray said.

Below could not be reached for comment.

Kilgore is competing against Cathy Baylor for the open District 4 seat on the Edmonds School Board. As of Tuesday night, Kilgore had the support of 58.69 percent of voters.

“I think it was a very positive outcome and I couldn’t have done it without my campaign supporters,” Kilgore said. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and working for the kids in the district.”

Baylor is anxious to see the final vote count.

“I really want to see more results because it’s not the end yet,” she said. “I want the best for both of us.”

Though Edmonds School Board candidates must live within the districted area for which they are running, anyone living in the Edmonds School District area can vote on the positions.

Meanwhile, though Fire District 1 recently combined with Lynnwood Fire to form the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Fire Authority, residents of the former FD1 area were able to vote for a new fire commissioner.

Challenger Michael Ellis currently leads in a very close race against incumbent David Chan. Ellis has 50.35 percent of the vote as of Tuesday.

“I’m extremely excited about it,” Ellis said. “I believe the public has made the right decision, at least with these initial results.”

He acknowledged that the race is still “too close to call” at this point and looks forward to seeing more results.

Chan could not be reached for comment.

A summary of results are below:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2

Under Votes 2145

Over Votes 4

Vote Count Percent

Ann McMurray 8,389 56.22%

Mitchell Below 6,489 43.49%

Write-In (if any) 43 0.29%

Total 14,921 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4

Under Votes 2116

Over Votes 10

Vote Count Percent

Deborah Kilgore 8,771 58.69%

Cathy Baylor 6,110 40.89%

Write-In (if any) 63 0.42%

Total 14,944 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3

Under Votes 910

Over Votes 1

Vote Count Percent

David F. Chan 4,798 49.29%

Michael Ellis 4,901 50.35%

Write-In (if any) 35 0.36%

Total 9,734 100.00%