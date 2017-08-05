Maxim Healthcare to offer CPR class for healthcare professionals Aug. 14

Healthcare professionals will have a chance to learn Basic Life Support CPR for cheaper than usual on Monday, Aug. 14 through Maxim Healthcare.

According to Jake Nicholls of Maxim Healthcare, there are multiple CPR “levels” a provider can attain, and the Basic Life Support level is one of the higher ones offered by Maxim.

“Some caregivers opt to get a higher level certification but we don’t see them too often,” Nicholls said.

The class through Maxim costs $50.

“We provide this service to our caregivers and the community because it helps them get working sooner,’ Nicholls said. “It’s also a benefit to us because they pay less — a typical BLS class costs $70 or more.”

The class on Aug. 14 begins at 9 a.m. at Maxim Healthcare, 6021 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

To find out more, contact Maxim Healthcare at 425-245-9940 or SeattleHomecare@maximhealth.com.