Matsumoto Wright elected Mountlake Terrace City Council Mayor Pro Tem

During its first meeting of 2017, the Mountlake Terrace City Council elected Koyoko Matsumoto Wright as Mayor Pro Tem. She replaces 2016 Mayor Pro Tem Rick Ryan, who nominated her for the position.

Councilmember Doug McCardle was nominated by Councilmember Seaun Richards but the majority of votes — including McCardle’s — went to Matsumoto Wright, who has served on the council since 2008.

The council’s meeting was held Wednesday night, Jan. 4, moved from its usual Monday night due to the New Year’s Day observed holiday.

The council also decided on appointments to city and intergovernmental boards/committees for 2017. The appointments are:

Arts Advisory Commission: Rick Ryan

Community Policing Advisory Board: Rick Ryan

Community Transit Board of Directors: Jerry Smith

Finance Committee: Jerry Smith, Bryan Wahl

Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum: Laura Sonmore

LEOFF I Disability Board: Jerry Smith, Doug McCardle

Puget Sound Regional Council Regional Transit-Oriented Development Advisory Committee: Bryan Wahl

Recreation and Park Advisory Committee: Doug McCardle

SeaShore Transportation Forum: Kyoko Masumoto Wright

SERS (Snohomish County Emergency Radio System Board): Jerry Smith

SNOCOM 911 (Southwest Snohomish County Communications Agency: Seaun Richards, Laura Sonmore

Snohomish County Tomorrow Steering Committee: Koyoko Masumoto Wright, Brian Wahl

Snohomish County Tomorrow Alliance for Housing Affordability: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

Snohomish County Health District: Kyoko Matsumoto Wright

And the council agreed to appoint Laura Sonmore as chair of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, and reappointed the following committee members: Laura Peckinpaugh of Studio 6 Hotel, Carol Brickel, Tour de Terrace and Carol McMahan, Friends of the Arts. In addition, the council agreed to leave a position open for the new Studio 6 general manager, who has not yet been hired.

Finally, the council approved as part of its consent agenda a professional services agreement with Otak for consulting services related to the Mountlake Terrace Link Extension light rail project.