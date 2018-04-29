Master Builders Association offering $30K in scholarships to students in construction

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties is offering $30,000 in scholarships to students seeking education related to the homebuilding industry and who are enrolled at qualifying technical, community college, and university-level programs within Washington state.

Nearly 82 percent of construction businesses struggle to find qualified skilled labor, according to a 2017 survey. This labor shortage, area companies say, is a factor in too few homes being constructed and contributes to higher home prices.

The Master Builders Association is offering scholarships and education programs in the effort to develop skilled labor for the industry, bring more homes to market, and help ease the costs of housing, The goal is to attract more high school and college-level students to careers in the construction and trades industries.

Students can apply at mbaks.com/scholarships.