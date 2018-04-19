Mary Gwen Lacher: ‘A friendly face and warm smile to everyone she met’

Mary Gwen Lacher, née Williams, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2018 in Edmonds, Washington at the age of 90, in the loving presence of her family. Mary was born on June 23, 1927 in Seattle, Washington and attended Roosevelt High School and the University of Washington.

Mary met her husband John while working as a creative window display designer at the Bon Marche’. Her love of arts continued throughout her life, filling her home with her creations of paintings and sculptures, while raising their four children.

After the passing of her husband of 60 years, Mary’s goal was to live a happy, fulfilling, and independent life with the support from family and friends. She enjoyed participating in many activities, including her favorite “Friday Night Social Hour” and taking day trips with her closest friends. Mary was a friendly face and a warm smile to everyone she met. Her sharp wit and bright spirit will be deeply missed.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, John Lacher, parents Owen and Gladys Williams, and sisters Margaret Ziemer and Barbara Thompson. Mary is survived by her daughter Lauren, her husband Richard Cole of Austin, Texas; daughter Carrie, her husband Howie Rosenfeld of Friday Harbor, Washington; son Eric, his wife Laura, of Batavia, Illinois; son Kurt, his wife Sandy, of Edmonds, Washington. She is also survived by five grandchildren – Erica (Mike), Jake (Shayla), Ellen (Bryan), Harrison and Spencer, and one great-grandchild Owen.

There will be a private family service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The World Wildlife Fund.