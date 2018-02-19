Mary Green Miner: Retired legal publisher, active in Friends of Edmonds Library

Mary Green Miner, who had a long career in legal publishing, died peacefully in Edmonds on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at the age of 89.

Born October 11, 1928, in Syracuse, N.Y. to Elsie Meyers and Alfred Morgan Green, a newspaper editor, she graduated from Cornell University in 1950 and began working at The Bureau of National Affairs (BNA, now a division of Bloomberg Publishing) in Washington, D.C.

Her first marriage to Donald L. Thompson, ended in divorce. With her second husband, John B Miner, she co-authored several college textbooks in personnel, industrial relations, and equal employment opportunity. Dr. Miner’s career as a college professor took the family to the University of California in Berkeley, the University of Maryland in College Park, and Georgia State University in Atlanta—where they divorced.

Ms. Miner moved back to Washington DC in 1979 and resumed her career with BNA, where she became Publisher, BNA Books. Upon her retirement in 1993, she moved to Edmonds to be near her daughter and family. In Edmonds she became active in the Friends of the Edmonds Library, for many years serving on the executive board; one of her favorite activities was sorting books for the annual book sale. In recent years, she resided at Edmonds Landing retirement home. She was a member of St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

Survivors include her brother-in-law Richard A. Reilly of Naples FL; her daughter and son-in-law, Jillian and Edward Herczog of Edmonds and their daughters Sarah and Michelle; stepson and wife John and Diane Miner of Portland, OR; stepdaughter and husband Cynthia and Rob Thomson of Tucson AZ; stepdaughters Barbara Miner and Frances Blue, also of Tucson and eight step-grandchildren. Her son, David Green Thompson, died in 2014 at age 53.

A celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Sunday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at the Edmonds Library in the Plaza Room. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for any of the following organizations: The Mitochondrial Research Guild at Seattle Children’s Hospital; Friends of the Edmonds Library Memorial Fund; or the Cornell University Library in Ithaca, N.Y.