Market Smart workshop set for MLT library Wednesday

Small business owners are invited to a free presentation about smart marketing at the Mountlake Terrace library (23300 58th Ave. W.) on Wednesday, May 30.

The workshop will cover:

Trends in your industry

Customer demographics and spending habits

How you compare to your competition

Resources to develop a marketing strategy

For more information or to register, click here.

This event is brought to you by the SBA and the Sno-Isle Libraries. Questions about this event? Contact Ruth Griffith: 425-776-8722 or [email protected]

The Start Smart series aimed at helping businesses start and grow successfully.