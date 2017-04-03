March Students of the Month: Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace High School
Student Name: Sean Kirk
Mother’s Name: Kim Kirk
Father’s Name: Richard Kirk
GPA: 3.0
Clubs & Activities: Black Student Union (BSU)
Athletics: Basketball
Honors: First team 2A All-State; second team All-League
Awards: Scott Copan Inspirational Award
Community Service: Regular volunteer at an elementary school
Current Employment: Referee trainer and mentor at I9 sports
Future Educational Goals: I’m planning to attend a four-year university in Washington state
Future Career Goals: I’m planning on majoring in the business and sports management fields.
Anything else we should know? I love my family, and enjoy my friends and basketball.
Student Name: Vesta Baumgartner
Mother’s Name: Shu-Hua Huang
Father’s Name: Robert Baumgartner
GPA: 3.97
Clubs & Activities: National Honor Society, Key Club, Hiking Club
Athletics: Cross Country, Track & Field
Honors: March Athlete Highlights
Awards: First Place in Environmental Engineering at the 2017 Central Sound Regional Science and Engineering Fair; Walton Sustainability Solutions Award
Community Service: Washington State University Volunteer, Key Club Community Service, Honor Society Community Service, Terrace Park Elementary Volunteer, MTHS Peer Tutor
Significant School Project: For my STEM Capstone project, I studied the effectiveness of two species of fungi in bio-retention soil columns at removing oil from storm water.
Future Educational Goals: My future educational goals are to get a bachelors with a major in pre-veterinary medicine and then work get a doctor of veterinary medicine degree.
Future Career Goals: My future career goal is to be a wildlife veterinarian.