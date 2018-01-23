Man suspected in three Lynnwood-area bank robberies arrested Tuesday

Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday afternoon arrested a man suspected of three bank robberies in the Lynnwood area during the past week — including one earlier Tuesday at the Wells Fargo in the 1200 block of 164th Street Southwest in the Martha Lake neighborhood.

The suspect is also believed to be responsible for two other robberies in Lynnwood: Jan. 18 at the Wells Fargo bank branch located at 2628 196th St. S.W. and Jan. 22 at the US Bank at 4411 196th St. S.W.

A teller at the Wells Fargo Martha Lake branch called 911 at 3 p.m. Tuesday to report that the robber displayed a “trigger switch” and claimed to be carrying a bomb. During the robbery, a bank employee was able to place a tracking device with the cash.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office patrol units, with the assistance of several other area police agencies, were able to track the location of the device to the area near Meridian and 164th Street Southwest and contacted several vehicles and drivers in the area.

“In one vehicle, a patrol deputy noticed clothing that matched the suspect’s partially hidden under the seat,” said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton. “The male passenger, believed to be the robbery suspect, and the male driver were arrested. ”

Members of the regional bomb unit were on the scene searching the area around the bank where the suspect admitted to throwing the “fake” device. Detectives with the Lynnwood Police Department are working with Sheriff’s Office detectives in the investigation, Ireton said.