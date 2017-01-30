Man shot, killed on Highway 99 after coming at Lynnwood officers with knife

A Lynnwood police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a knife-wielding man who came at officers after running in and out of traffic in the 19200 block of Highway 99 Monday morning.

According to Everett police officer Aaron Snell, spokesperson for the SMART team investigating the shooting, officers were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. Monday. The man — described as white and in his mid-20s — was inside a Highway 99 carpet store when he was reportedly “getting agitated and yelling things.” His agitation grew as the man pulled out a knife then ran out of the store. He proceeded to run in and out of traffic, Snell said.

Three responding Lynnwood police officers arrived in the area about six minutes after the incident was reported. The man ran in front of their vehicles. Officers attempted to get the man to stop and he came at them with a knife, Snell said. Multiple shots were fired, and the man was struck. Officers attempted CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

The officer who fired the fatal shot has been with the Lynnwood Police Department for three years. He has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is expected to take several months, Snell said. The other two officers will be interviewed as part of the investigation, he added.

Highway 99 was closed from 188th to 196th Streets Southwest following the incident. It is expected to remain closed at least through the evening commute, so that police can investigate the shooting, Snell added. The investigation is being conducted by SMART, the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team of detectives from various Snohomish County law enforcement agencies who respond to and investigate police use-of-force incidents in the county.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body and determine the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the person shot.

— Reporting by Natalie Covate