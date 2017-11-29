Happening nearby: Man found dead inside burning home north of Lynnwood

1 of 5

First responders from South Snohomish Fire & Rescue and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene Wednesday morning of a house fire in unincorporated Lynnwood, after receiving reports of a man armed with a gun inside.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton confirmed that the body of an adult male was found in a vehicle inside the garage of the home, located in the 14300 block of 16th Place West.

According to South Snohomish Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes, first responders were called to the fire at 7:30 a.m. Because they had received reports of shots being fired, fire crews weren’t able to immediately enter the home — which was engulfed in flames when they arrived — until it was determined safe for them to do so.

Ireton said that the sheriff’s office has not yet been able to confirm reports of gunshots and that so far no weapon has been found.

Officials said the fire, which is now under control but still smouldering, was located in a wooded area away from other houses in the neighborhood. Smoke from the morning blaze was visible for miles.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will take custody of the body to determine the man’s identity as well as cause and manner of death. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation, Ireton said.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting by Natalie Covate