Man arrested after breaking into wife’s house using locksmith tools

A male suspect was arrested for domestic assault with a weapon after breaking into a residence using locksmith tools Thursday.

The incident was reported at around 3 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 30 in the 5600 block of 239th Street Southwest. A woman called 9-1-1 after her husband came to her house with a gun. She has a restraining order against her husband, according to a police report.

“The husband had been tackled and was being held down by a friend,” the police report states. “Upon arrival, officers made entry into the residence and found the highly intoxicated suspect being held down and a loaded handgun nearby.”

Officers handcuffed the suspect and secured the firearm. Investigators determined he made entry to the residence using locksmith tools to unlock to deadbolt to the front door.

According to a police report, the man entered the residence and pointed his gun at his wife’s friend before he was tackled to the ground.

“After being tackled the suspect said when he got out of jail he would kill the friend,” the police report states. “The suspect stated he intended to kill himself during the incident.”

The suspect was booked for several charges. Edmonds Police and Brier Police officers assisted in the response.