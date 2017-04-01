Man accused in MTHS rape last year jailed on new charge

An 18-year-old man who was charged with rape last year is now in jail and being tried as an adult in a rape reported in January.

The victim in the most recent case, a 16-year-old girl from Mountlake Terrace, told police on Jan. 25 that on Sept. 29, the suspect, Cole Krause, picked her up as she was walking down the street. He had invited her to “hang out” and she declined.

Court documents say she told police that they were friends and had had sex two or three times before. On Sept. 29, the two of them smoked marijuana in his car. He began making sexual advances by grabbing her hair, forcing her to kiss him, rubbing her thighs and trying to unzip her pants.

The victim told police that she told Krause to stop several times and that she “didn’t want to do this.” Krause then took her to his house. She waited on the floor of his room while he talked to his mother, who was home at the time. After his mother left, the victim stood up and prepared to leave.

According to court documents, Krause came into his room and shut the door behind him. He pushed the victim against the wall and raped her. He then guided her to the floor and raped her again while she cried.

When he finished, he told her “We should have sex more,” court documents say.

The victim did not tell anyone what happened for a month. She eventually told her father after he found text messages on her phone where she told Krause that he had forced her to have sex with him, and he did not disagree, replying “Ok. And im sorry I really am.”

The victim told police she saved the messages in case she decided to report the incident. She decided to report it after she discovered six of her friends had similar things happen to them, including an incident reported in September 2016 that occurred at Mountlake Terrace High School.

In the case reported in September 2016, Krause was being tried as a juvenile. It was still pending at the time of the most recent rape report, but the victim in that case has dropped the charges, court documents say.

Krause was contacted on March 28, 2017. Court documents say he agreed to a recorded interview by a Mountlake Terrace police detective. He denied raping the victim, saying she didn’t feel well at first, but they watched a movie and then made out and had sex. He told police she never said no, and did not know why she accused him of rape. He was booked into Snohomish County Jail for rape.