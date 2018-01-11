Majestic Nail Studio signs lease at Arbor Village apartments

Majestic Nail Studio is expected to move into a ground-floor commercial unit at Arbor Village, according to NextMLT.

This would be the fourth commercial tenant for the building at the corner of 56th Avenue West and 236th Street Southwest. Bellis Salon, Banh Mi Bites and Amala Studio are the other three tenants.

Majestic Nail Studio told NextMLT that the salon will have custom furniture, handcrafted design and curated art decorating its space, which will include 10 pedicure stations, 10 manicure stations and a private VIP area.

–By Dustin DeKoekkoek, NextMLT