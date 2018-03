Illusionist Jeff Martin will be presenting his “Magic with a Message” performance on Saturday, March 17, at Calvary Fellowship in Mountlake Terrace. The show begins at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Martin has been performing magic since the age of 8 and has traveled throughout the United States and Europe for shows at theaters, clubs, schools, churches, fairs, correctional facilities and corporate events.

Calvary Fellowship is located at 23302 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.